Thirsty lawns got another sip of water Thursday as trace amounts of rain fell in Temple.
The National Weather Service recorded .16 inches of precipitation at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Airport in Temple, the day after the site received .23 inches of rain.
The small amounts did little to alleviate the drop in water levels at Bell County’s two reservoirs. Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake both showed slight drops on Thursday, state water data showed.
Dwindling water supplies and drought conditions have led to ongoing water restrictions, most at Stage 2 in Bell County, across the region, Amy Muttoni, the Brazos River Authority’s regional government and customer relation manager for the central and lower basin, said in a news release.
“Once it rains, people’s usage will back off,” Muttoni said. “Once it gets cold outside, and people quit watering, it will back off. But until then, we need people to enact water conservation measures.”
More rain is expected Friday and Saturday.
“Rain chances will continue into the weekend with the greatest potential for total rainfall through Saturday exceeding 2 inches residing south of I-20 and west of I-35,” the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office said in a social media post. “A gradual warm-up will take place over the weekend as well with highs in the upper 80s expected by Sunday.”
There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with patchy fog expected before 9 a.m. Friday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high near 85. Winds will be from the east at 5 to 10 mph.
“New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms,” National Weather Service said.
More showers are expected Friday night as precipitation chances rise to 60%. A thunderstorm could occur after 1 a.m. Saturday. The low will be near 70.
There will be a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday with mostly partly sunny skies and a high near 86. Rain chances will decrease and showers are possible between 10 p.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday.
“There is a chance of storms on Saturday, followed by warmer and drier weather Sunday and Monday,” NWS said.
Sunny skies are expected Sunday and Monday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
Rain chances will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday as the weather service predicts a 20% chance of precipitation both days. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Lake levels
The county’s two lakes — Lake Belton and Stillhouse Hollow Lake — both had slight drops to their water levels on Thursday, according to data from the Texas Water Development Board.
Lake Belton was 56.8% on Thursday, down from 56.9% on Wednesday. The lake is 17.89 feet below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level.
Stillhouse lake was 58% full on Thursday, also down .1% from the day before. Stillhouse is now 18.50 feet below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level.