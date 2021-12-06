The Polar Express — packed with waving passengers — rolled its way Monday night through downtown Temple, decorated with lights and spewing white smoke.
The “train” engine and an attached rail car were part of the float for Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, one of many taking part in this year’s Temple Christmas Parade.
The 75th annual parade stretched through the city’s downtown this year after a change last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The event featured more than 100 floats, all lit up and sporting festive themes.
Chris and Melissa Moehle said this was their fourth year coming to the parade, with their son Cooper counting down the minutes.
“It feels like Christmas now, there is a little chill in the air,” Moehle said. “It is very kid friendly; he has been counting down the minutes asking how long. It is wonderful.”
Melissa Moehle said she enjoyed last year’s drive-through parade, which the family attended, but still was happy to have the normal format back this year.
“It feels great to have some sense of normalcy back,” she said.
The festivities this year started with the city’s tree lighting ceremony held by Temple Mayor Tim Davis.
Following the tree lighting, floats started driving down Adams Avenue in front of City Hall. The floats were led by this year’s parade marshal — Sonjanette Crossley — followed by various city officials.
City officials implemented increased safety measures this year by parking many large government vehicles at strategic intersections along the route to keep attendees safe.
Weather at this year’s parade was cold and windy, with many of those spectating wearing jackets and sweatshirts.
Danny Rodriguez, along with his wife, Ashley, said this was their first year attending the parade as a family.
Rodriguez had worried about the weather earlier in the day, fearing rain which would have caused the family not to attend.
Temple residents Norman and Melba Sisk said they started coming to the parade more than 40 years ago with their daughters, but have not come recently until now to show their friend the event.
Melba Sisk said the parade has been a fun event to get out into the community for, and has been a good time for local organizations that create floats for the parade. The Sisks, who attend Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, said they saw the church’s float early last week and were excited to see it go down the road along with the Temple High School Band.
“The churches and various groups have fun with the competition, and of course, we have the band,” Sisk said. “There is a great community spirit.”