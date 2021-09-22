Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott is traversing from campus to campus to inform voters about the district’s upcoming $184.9 million bond election this November — a package that would fund a new elementary school, allow for a variety of infrastructure improvements and add 14 new classrooms to existing campuses.
“When I present (the bond package) I want them to know everything that I know,” Ott told the Telegram. “There’s nothing to be hidden in this process.”
With four neighborhood presentations already under his belt, Ott emphasized how he is ready to engage with another round of voters at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E. Avenue J in Temple.
“We’re making sure we inform anybody and everybody possible within Temple ISD … so I would just encourage them to come and we welcome any questions,” he said.
The fourth-year superintendent — who noted that voters are welcome to attend as many or as little neighborhood presentations as they would like to — was pleased with the attendance during Temple ISD’s first four neighborhood presentations.
“They’ve been very well received,” Ott said. “In the past we’ve typically picked two or three places in the community, but we’re making an effort to go to them and make it as convenient as possible for them to access the information firsthand.”
He noted how these neighborhood presentations have brought forth some new questions by voters — inquiries that have included post-bond project timelines.
“The questions are more localized to campuses that their children are part of or may become part of,” Ott said. “They’re good questions that don’t typically ones that don’t come up as the community is deciding the bond package. But as we’re nearing the election and early voting, I can certainly see those being questions on the minds of folks.”
Temple ISD spokesman Jon Wallin said the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 2 election is Oct. 2, with early voting scheduled to run from Oct. 18 to Oct. 29.
Voters can access a comprehensive packet that breaks down the proposed bond and its projects online at bit.ly/3CxkFC4.
“I think that if there’s anything that people have been able to see from this process … it’s that the TISD administration and school board has really done everything that we can to be inclusive,” Ott said.
TEMPLE ISD BOND MEETINGS
Temple Independent School District bond election is at 6 Thursday night at the Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E. Avenue J in Temple.
Eight additional neighborhood presentation sessions — each to begin at 6 p.m. — are scheduled:
• Western Hills Elementary, 600 Arapaho Drive, Sept. 27
• Cater Elementary, 411 Lark Trail, Sept. 28
• Jefferson Elementary, 2616 N. Third St., Oct. 5
• Raye-Allen Elementary, 5105 S. Fifth St., Oct. 6
• Kennedy-Powell Elementary, 3703 Nugent Ave., Oct. 12
• Lamar Middle School, 2120 N. First St., Oct. 13
• Scott Elementary, 2301 W. Ave. P, Oct. 15
• Travis Science Academy, 1551 S. 25th St., Oct. 19.