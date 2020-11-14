The Temple Gun Club held an open house Saturday to unveil a $300,000 reconstruction of its shooting range at 3924 FM 438 Loop. Visitors at the open house looked over the range improvements and participated in a free drawing for ammunition, magazines, a knife and a multi-tool for an AR-15.
Dick Dwinell, club president, said the three objectives of the reconstruction were to better utilize the facility, allow all disciplines to be able to shoot at the same time, and to make the range safer.
“We raised the berms to 15 feet,” he said. “We also added a 500-yard firing line.”
The 22-acre range has eight pistol bays for practice and competition, and rifle firing lines of 200, 300 and 500 yards. Using a controlled-entry gate, it is open 365 days a year, from 8 a.m. until official sunset, for rifles, pistols and shotguns.
It doesn’t have a regular skeet shooting range, but does have a station for shooting clay pigeons.
The club organized in 1974 and has 719 members, said Ken Gaby, club secretary. The $100 annual fee covers all members of the enrollee’s family. There also is a one-time $25 dollar initiation fee.
Firearm enthusiasts come to the range for enjoyment and to hone their skills, including defensive pistol shooting, Dwinell said. On any given day, there might be up to 15 people on the range. Weekend rifle and pistol competitions draw up to 30 people. Members bring their own paper or cardboard targets, and police their own spent rounds.
Dwinell’s specialty is defensive pistol shooting. Gaby is a member of the Texas State Rifle Club and has been the captain of two national championship teams.
Doc Schott of Harker Heights said he’s been a club member for about three years, and shoots pistols and rifles at the range about twice a month.
“I wear ear plugs and muffs,” he said. ‘I wear protective glasses.”
He earned Distinguished Marksman and Distinguished Pistol Shot badges while serving in the U.S. Navy, and has match-quality triggers on all his rifles and pistols.
As to how breathing affects shooting, he said that after 55 years of shooting he’s not conscious of that part of the routine.
“It just flows,” he said. “I hold for the center of mass, which would be the center of the bull’s-eye. It’s an excellent sport. It demands the best of you mentally. It’s probably 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical.”
Dean Roome of Bartlett has been a club member since the early 1990s. He competed on a pistol team while in the U.S. Air Force, he said, and still shoots competitively with various pistols. He’s planning an elk hunt this December and said that next week he and a friend are coming out to sight in their rifles.
He’s been reloading his own shells for about 35 years, he said.
“It makes them more accurate, makes me more proficient,” he said.
When he’s visited gun stores, he said, there has hardly been any ammunition. One company he looked at online said it was more than a year back ordered.
“I guess demand is most of it,” he said.
The club holds meetings the first Monday of every month, currently at Grace Christian Center, 1401 E. Elms Road in Killeen.