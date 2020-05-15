After initial confusion over the deaths of about 300 fish in the Miller Park pond, Temple city officials now believe they now know the cause of the death.
Interim city spokesman Cody Weems said Friday that the city now believes the deaths were caused by a natural depletion of oxygen in the pond. Weems said most of the dead fish were threadfin shad, a species particularly susceptible to sudden drops in the amount of dissolved oxygen.
“Based on observations and data, it is believed that the issue was caused by a natural depletion of oxygen in the pond,” Weems said. “This can be caused by a number of factors, such as the demand for oxygen from fish, algae and the decomposition of plant material.”
City officials checked the area for sewer line problems or any evidence of chemicals that might have cause the problem.
Weems said the pond’s aerator was working correctly, but he noted that other factors could have caused a drop in the amount of oxygen in the pond. He pointed out the number of overcast days the city has seen recently which can inhibit photosynthesis and slow down how fast oxygen in the water is replenished.
Weems said the city might add a second aerator to the pond in the future but to only to provide a backup if the current device fails, not to provide more oxygen.