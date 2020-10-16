A man with an active protective order against him allegedly violated it twice, according to a Temple Police Department report.
Dusty Ryan Joy, 26, of Nolanville, is charged with two counts of violation of bond/protective order and had a warrant for assault causing bodily injury of a family member, department spokesman Cody Weems said Friday.
Joy was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop in the 000 block of North 34th Street in Temple. It was discovered he had an outstanding warrant for assault from the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 10:24 a.m. on Aug. 8, officers went to a disturbance report in the 300 block of Olaf Drive. The caller said someone she had been in a relationship with had banged on her window. The victim had an active protective order against Joy. She told the officers Joy violated the order on Aug. 6, too. Two warrants were issued for violations of the protective order, according to Weems.
Joy’s bonds Friday in the Bell County Jail totaled $205,000 for the three Class A misdemeanor charges.