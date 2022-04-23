As Bell County voters head to the polls for early voting Monday, two multimillion-dollar bonds for both the Temple and Belton school districts will be top of mind for many.
Monday marks the start of early voting in the county for the May 7 election, with races that focus on municipal and school board races, local bonds and state constitutional amendments.
This year early voting will last just over a week, from Monday until May 3, not including the weekends. The county’s seven early voting locations will be open each day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters in Bell County are able to cast their ballots at any of the seven polling locations, regardless of if they live in that city or not.
To cast a ballot in Texas, voters will need one of seven approved forms of photo identification.
The seven forms of photo identification approved in Texas are a state driver’s license, a Texas election ID certificate, a Texas handgun license, a U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo, a U.S. military ID card with a photo, a Texas personal ID card and a U.S. passport.
Temple ISD bond
This year Temple Independent School District once again will aim for voter approval of a bond package that has been scaled down. A similar but costlier bond package lost by only two votes in November.
The new package, put forward by the district in February, is for $164.8 million compared to last year’s $184.9 million package.
“We were asked to lower the package … and this is substantially lower than the last one, and the last one failed by a couple of votes,” Bobby Ott, Temple ISD superintendent said. “So I’m hoping that the community will see once again that we’ve responded.”
District officials said the new bond package would raise resident’s tax rate by nearly 3 cents per $100 of taxable value.
For homeowners with a house worth $200,000, this would mean a $35.40 increase in annual property taxes. This is a $214.60 decrease from what annual taxes would have been for the same home under last year’s bond proposal.
The new bond package, if approved, would fund more than 20 projects for the district across key areas such as growth, safety and security, aging facilities and student programs.
One key project in the bond proposal is $38.2 million for a new elementary school in the district’s southeastern quadrant.
“That is a must,” Ott said in February. “We are growing. If we say no to a new elementary school, we’re saying yes to portables. So we really need to think about what it means to say no to a new elementary school.”
Ott said the district pulled seven projects off of its previously proposed bond package, after receiving feedback from residents.
District officials said feedback from the public indicated voters hoped to see a lower bond amount, with a smaller impact on taxpayers.
The Temple Chamber of Commerce endorsed the bond proposal.
Belton ISD bond
Belton ISD is proposing its $173.8 million bond package, which will be split up between two proposals.
The district’s first proposal — Proposition A — would fund projects that include new facilities, campus upgrades and land acquisition if approved. Proposition B, the district’s second proposal, would cost $5 million and be used for technology devices and equipment.
Two new elementary schools for the district, estimated to cost $40.1 million and $43.6 million, are a part of 13 projects outlined in the district’s Proposition A.
Other projects in Proposition A include $23.6 million for career and technical education and fine arts improvements at Belton High School and Belton New Tech High School @ Waskow, and $13.3 million for Southwest Elementary School additions.
Sites for the new elementary schools include a site near Temple’s North Gate subdivision, close to North Belton Middle School, and an area near the Hubbard Branch subdivision.
“We own property in the Hubbard Branch subdivision that’s being built … and that is an area of concern for us,” Matt Smith, superintendent for Belton ISD, said. “By building a school at Hubbard Branch, we would be able to address growth at Chisholm Trail Elementary.”
While the school district’s bond package does not come with a property tax increase, residents could see an increase in taxes due to a rise in property valuations.
The Bell County Republican Party executive committee has opposed the Belton bond package, having unanimously approved a resolution earlier this month.
Included in the resolution were 16 bases for opposition, including items that alluded to Belton ISD’s desire to purchase more land, the scope of certain projects and the projected tax and debt burdens.
Local chamber of commerce officials have supported the measure.
Contested Belton ISD races
Belton ISD will have two contested school board trustee seats, for Area 1 and Area 5.
The Area 1 election will see incumbent Jeff Norwood, the current school board president, face off against challengers Dwayne Gossett, a former mayor of Morgan’s Point Resort, and Dave Choquette, a Moffat area resident.
The Area 5 race will have incumbent Manuel Alcozer, the board’s secretary, face challenger Brandon Hall, who ran an unsuccessful Republican primary challenge against state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, in 2018.
Cameron ISD bond
In Milam County, Cameron ISD also has decided to pursue its bond that previously lost by only four votes in November’s election.
The $15.9 million bond package proposed by the district this year is even more than the previous package that failed in November. The previous package only proposed issuing $14.5 million in bonds.
Cameron ISD Superintendent Kevin Sprinkles said the bond, if approved, would finance a series of projects that would address aging infrastructure in the district.
“It is a goal of the district to improve the facilities in which our career and technology pathway courses are being taught,” Sprinkles said. “Facilities that are appropriate in size, and replicate the work environment will ensure quality programs and future career success.”
District officials said the bond would bring a tax increase of 2.5 cents, or $18.75 per year for a home valued at $115,000 — the average home value in the school district.
Bartlett ISD bond
Bartlett ISD officials also decided to pursue a bond that lost by seven votes in November’s election.
The $20 million bond package would include campus renovations, a new agricultural facility, a new football field and track, a new press box and a new vocational technology building, according to the district.
Bartlett ISD Superintendent Teddy Clevenger said some of the proposed projects, such as campus renovations, are in response to capacity concerns and deteriorating foundations.
“We have two classrooms on the very end of our middle school that are falling into the ground,” he said. “When they fell in, a pipe burst causing a big water leak… and it’s gotten to the point now, where the door jams are severely out of kilter and ceiling tiles are falling from the ceiling,” he previously told the Telegram.
Bartlett High School has worsening foundation slab issues as well as it appears the whole north side of the building is falling into the ground, Clevenger said.
Although the $20 million bond was partially planned to address safety issues related to these foundational slab issues, campus additions in response to growth also are planned.
The proposed package would increase the district tax rate by 22 cents per $100 of taxable home value.
Constitutional amendments
Texas has two constitutional amendments on the ballot this year.
Proposition 1 would limit the total ad valorem taxes imposed by school districts on the elderly or disabled.
Proposition 2 would increase the homestead exemption for school district property taxes from $25,000 to $40,000.