A grand jury indicted a homeless man Wednesday for allegedly stealing a car, weapons, gold coins, and jewelry from his grandfather in Temple.
Alan James Clark, 33, was indicted on burglary of a habitation, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on the 400 block of Bottoms East Road on Sept. 16, 2021, for a burglary.
At the scene, a man told deputies his house was broken into, and a small black safe — with gold and silver coins valued at about $8,000, a 9 mm handgun, jewelry, and a vehicle were stolen from his residence, according to the affidavit.
Clark was arrested on possession of a controlled substance, a state felony charge, on Nov. 3, 2021, court records showed.
While at the Bell County Jail, the affidavit said that Clark called his mother and admitted that he had taken the SUV and the gold coins.
“In the jail call, Alan Clark says the vehicle was left in the (Belton) H-E-B parking lot and is no longer purple,” the affidavit said. “He says he painted it black, and the gold coins are in the vehicle.”
The Belton Police Department recovered the vehicle, and some of the gold coins were recovered and returned to the man.
Clark remained at the Bell County Jail Thursday on bonds totaling $17,500.
Jose Guerra
Jose Guerra, 39, of Temple was indicted on an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, a second-degree felony, after police said he allegedly threatened his neighbors with a weapon.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department, on June 17, 2022, officers responded to a residence to a disturbance involving a gun.
A man at the scene told officers Guerra exited his home while intoxicated and said to them that he “runs this block” while holding a black firearm and “racked the slide twice and stated ‘I got y’all’ before pointing the gun at (the man) and his family,” the affidavit said.
Officers contacted Guerra by phone, and the affidavit said he refused to leave his home, denied knowing what the call was about, and refused to cooperate with them.
“Officers were able to make contact with the suspect at the front door and take him into custody,” the affidavit said. “A search warrant was executed on the home, and officers located a black firearm under the cushion of a couch in the living room that was just next to the front door of the home.”
Guerra posted a $200,000 bond on June 29, according to court records.
Other indictments
• Brian Allen, 44, of Temple, assault of a public servant.
• Burman Ervine, 29, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute between 4 and 200 grams.
• Tawau Stewart, 43, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Angel Schulz Esparza, 57, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Marquis Bell, 27, of Houston, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.