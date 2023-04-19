Belton ISD students with special needs will draw the curtains for their rendition of “Annie Jr.” later this month at the Belton High School Performing Arts Center.
The opportunity was made available through The Penguin Project — a national organization established in 2004 to empower children with special needs through theater.
“We are excited to partner with The Penguin Project to give students this unique learning experience through putting on a theater production,” Jennifer Ramirez, Belton ISD’s executive director of special programs, said. “Theater is so valuable in developing social and communication skills and self-esteem. This program helps us share that experience and benefits with our special needs students.”
The district launched its chapter of The Penguin Project — which has more than 50 chapters across 19 states — in April 2022 and has nearly 50 students participating in its first year.
“It aligns with all of the things that we do where we bring students with special needs in and we partner them with a typically-developing student,” Ramirez said during a school board meeting at the time. “They become friends, their families know each other, and they do activities in and out of school together. That’s what makes this a really good match for us.”
Approximately 86% of the national program’s participants have reported an improvement in accomplishing tasks on their own, while 80% of parents have reported an improvement in their child’s sense of belonging, according to a survey conducted by The Penguin Project.
Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph noted how rehearsals for “Annie Jr.” began in January.
“After special needs students were cast in roles in early February, age-level peers were paired as understudies,” she said in a news release. “These mentors learn all the lines, help the actors during rehearsals and will appear on stage with their partners, who do all the acting, singing and dancing.”
Belton ISD will offer three performances of the 90-minute show: at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 30.
“Musicals are my personal favorite, and I have a heart for students with special needs. So when I learned about this opportunity, I knew in my bones that this was something I was called to do,” Allison Ware, a North Belton Middle School theater director, said. “It’s going to be wonderful.”
Ware is serving as the production’s director, while other Belton ISD staff members — including Belton High School theater directors Melissa Stuhff and Marie Phillips, North Belton Middle School choir director Aleisha Martinez, South Belton Middle School teacher Shelby Cozart, and North Belton Middle School teacher Brianna Strnad — are serving in other capacities.
“The pure joy I have witnessed and have been part of is indescribable,” Ware said. “It has truly been life-changing. Not only am I learning as an educator and director, but I am also reaping so many benefits. The families that have committed to this project are so selfless and giving. This has filled my cup.”
Tickets are available online at beltontheatre.ludus.com and also will be sold at the door. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children in grades Kindergarten through 12th grade.