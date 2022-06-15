Temple Police are looking for multiple suspects sought in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that injured two males.
The incident occurred at about 8:05 p.m. in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive, according to a Temple Police Department news release.
When officers arrived, they found two males wounded in the shooting. Both were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. Their conditions were not immediately known.
Police said another male with the victims was not wounded.
The shooting involved multiple suspects, who fled the scene in a dark-colored Dodge Dart with one broken headlight. Witnesses told police the vehicle was seen heading east on Canyon Creek Drive toward Fifth Street, the release said.
Anyone with information can contact Temple Police at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.