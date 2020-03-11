A white 2003 Ford F-250 still running and hooked to an Extraco ATM with a chain marked an attempted theft at 3:30 a.m. today, a Temple Police Department report said.
The attempted theft occurred at North 43rd Street and Airport Road. An alarm on the ATM alerted authorities. The ATM was pulled off its foundation but no money was taken, spokesman Cody Weems said.
No one was in the vehicle and no suspects were found by officers. The truck did still have a license plate.
The case is active, Weems said.
If anyone has information, please call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.