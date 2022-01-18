The Temple Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of a Monday afternoon aggravated robbery.
The incident occurred at about 4:30 p.m., when officers responded to a store on the 1300 block of North General Bruce Drive to an armed robbery, according to a news release.
“Upon arrival, officers learned an armed unknown male entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot,” the release said. “No injuries were reported.”
A department spokesperson said the case is active and under investigation.
A description of the suspect was not immediately provided.
Anyone with information can call 254-298-5500 for Temple police or the Bell County Crime Stoppers 254-526-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.