Stillhouse Hollow Lake — seemingly disappearing during an extreme Texas heat wave — is now at its lowest level in more than a decade.
On Tuesday, Bell County’s 229,796-acre-feet reservoir between Belton and Killeen — now 60.5% full — surpassed a record low set in 2012, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
Stillhouse, which is almost 17 feet below its normal elevation of 622 feet above sea level, on Tuesday afternoon had an elevation of 604.82 feet — slightly below the record low of 604.83 feet set in January 2012. The record was matched at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, but the water level at Stillhouse continued to drop another .01 of an inch by late afternoon, data from the Texas Water Development Board showed.
“In the last two years Stillhouse Hollow Lake has steadily dropped 16.5 feet from the normal lake level of 622 feet,” the Corps of Engineers said in recent social media post. “The staff at Stillhouse Hollow Lake will continue to monitor parks and boat ramps and communicate with the public about any closures or changes to lake recreation.”
Cedar Gap Park was closed last week as the water is now too low to reach the boat ramp. All other parks and boat ramps at Stillhouse Hollow Lake remain open including Stillhouse Park, Dana Peak Park, River’s Bend Park, Chalk Ridge Falls Park, and Union Grove Campground. Currently, all designated swim beaches remain closed on the lake.
Lake Belton was 59.3% full — more than 16 and a half feet below its normal elevation of 594 feet above sea level, water development board data showed.
The lake level is close to a record set in 1972, Lake Belton lead park ranger Jewel Hale said.
“I’m just watching it shrink day by day,” said longtime Lake Belton resident Patsy Ellison, noting that an old bridge is visible from the State Highway 36 bridge over Lake Belton. “The lakes are in pretty pitiful shape. Weeds are growing six to 10 feet tall where water once was.”
Ellison said during a visit to Temple on Tuesday, she saw plenty of green lawns. “All these people watering their lawns need to come look at the lakes and see what’s going,” she said.
Exceptional drought — the highest level — is present in several Central Texas counties, including Bell, Coryell, Lampasas, Williamson, Milam, Falls and McLennan, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map.
Western Bell County is under exceptional drought while extreme drought, the second-highest level, is seen on the east side of the county. A tiny sliver of severe drought, the third-highest level, is seen in a small portion of eastern Bell.