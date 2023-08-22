Dry Stillhouse 2023-02.jpg

A tire, once concealed in Stillhouse Hollow Lake is now exposed after water has continually receded from the lake during a more than yearlong drought.

 Mike Bartoszek | FME News Service

Stillhouse Hollow Lake — seemingly disappearing during an extreme Texas heat wave — is now at its lowest level in more than a decade.

