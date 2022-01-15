Air temperature in the 40s and a merciless, biting wind set the stage for Temple Parks and Recreation’s Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday morning at Lions Junction Family Water Park.
Shane Miller, 19, of Holland won the belly flop contest out of a field of five. Adeline Clendenin, 9, of Rogers won the “freeze-out” contest, outlasting a field of seven.
At the outset, Parks and Recreation personnel handed out towels as Sundae Hein, aquatics coordinator, announced the belly flop contest.
“Get down to what you jump in,” she told the shivering crowd that waited around the corner of a building out of the wind.
“If you get cold after you jump, the bathrooms are heated,” she said.
There also was an outdoor heater available, but most people preferred the windbreak.
Dylan Clendenin, 15, a sophomore at Rogers High School, was the first person off the diving board for the belly flop.
“I did it last year, but it was on the slide,” he said. “I’ll probably try it next year. It was pretty cold.”
Colton Carlile, 15, of Temple, a sophomore at Lake Belton High School, also tried the belly flop. He said it was his first time to take the Polar Bear Plunge.
“It was fun,” he said.
His grandparents, Candy and Ken Carlile, provided moral support. Candy said Colton is on the Lake Belton swim team. She and Ken were definitely not going to take the plunge, she said.
“We think he’s a little bit crazy,” she said with a smile.
After the belly flop contest, Sundae directed everyone to line up at the shallow end of the pool.
“Who can stay in the water the longest?” she said. “You can get in the water now, but the time won’t begin until we’re all together.”
“I’m just going to get in to say I’ve done it,” one woman said, and got a few laughs.
Sundae lined up seven people and had them jump into the water together. Several of them immediately turned around and climbed out of the pool. Soon it was down to Adeline Clendenin and Crystal Ibarra of Holland. Adeline kept swimming back and forth while Ibarra moved deeper into the water and appeared to calmly wait her out. But then Ibarra abruptly waded to the side of the pool and climbed out.
Ibarra said her legs started to burn “like when you hold an ice cube too long.” She said she enjoyed the event and would do it again.
Adeline is Dylan Clendenin’s little sister, and their parents are Shirley and Mark Clendenin.
“I didn’t even think she was going in the water,” Shirley said. “I was very surprised. She’s pretty tough when she sets her mind to something.”
Sundae welcomed everyone down to the pool office for doughnuts and hot chocolate. She said the turnout for the event varies from year to year.
“I think overall everybody enjoyed themselves and had a good time,” she said.