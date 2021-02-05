It’s time for residents to help clean up Miller Springs Nature Center.
The city of Belton is hosting a volunteer event 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday to clean up the nature center. People who want to help out with the cleanup event should meet at the nature center’s parking lot at 1473 FM 2271 in Temple.
Organizers urge volunteers to bring a mask that they need to wear when they are within 6 feet of people who do not live in their household.
No registration is required to participate, according to Belton.
Cleaning Miller Springs is not the only item on Saturday’s agenda. Volunteers will scatter wildflower seeds throughout the nature center and perform minor trail maintenance, according to the Belton Parks and Recreation Department.
“The whole family can participate in this service opportunity,” Belton Parks and Recreation Director Matt Bates said. “Come join us on Saturday, then come back in the spring and admire the wildflowers that you helped plant.”
Belton and Temple operate Miller Springs Nature Center, a 260-acre scenic natural area east of the Belton Dam. The municipalities stepped in and agreed to open the nature reserve after its sudden shutter in August 2017.
Each city has set responsibilities. Temple dedicated staff to take care of daily maintenance of the reserve while Belton coordinates and manages volunteer events.