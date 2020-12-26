A “Thrift Style” that developed after the Great Depression is the theme of a new exhibit on display at the Temple Railroad and Heritage Museum. Jordyn Rodriguez, museum coordinator, said not many people were stopping by the day after Christmas.
The Thrift Style display will be at the museum, 315 W. Avenue B, until Jan. 19, Rodriguez said. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
Selected from the collection of the Historic Costume Textile Museum of Kansas State University, “Thrift Style” depicts a moment in U.S. history somewhat like the modern emphasis on sustainability, according to the display’s printed commentary.
A practice that became popular during the 1920s in America, Thrift Style was re-using empty feed sacks, flour sacks and sugar sacks for making clothes and other home goods. In response to the demand, feed sack manufacturers introduced bags with various patterns and colors. Such “upcycling” was not uncommon, other examples being telephone wire spools made into tables and split tires made into outdoor planters.
Even so, the variety and complexity of the commodity bag market, as it came to be called, reflected the response of manufacturers to the preferences of the woman of the house.
“Thrift Style depicts a moment in our history which may provide a model for our modern emphasis on sustainability, when the collection of commercial waste and homespun ingenuity benefitted consumers and producers alike,” the commentary reads.
Figuring in this domestic adjustment in the country was the invention of the first commercially successful lockstitch sewing machine, patented by Elias Howe in 1846. By the end of the 19th century, the lockstitch sewing machine had revolutionized the textile industry and cloth sacks had replaced wooden barrels as the preferred commodity container, the commentary said.
There were nearly four dozen items in the display, including a lot of pretty dresses, other garments and household items and the kind of feed sacks they were made from. First in line was a child’s bonnet, made from a cotton feed sack in 1938.
One display had a booklet, “A Bag of Tricks for Home Sewing” dated 1945. Published by the National Cotton Council, it was one of many such booklets with ideas for using feed sacks to make clothing. This display noted that, beginning in 1953, the NCC sponsored county-wide competitions for feed sack-based sewing projects. Prizes included cash, sewing machines and kitchen appliances.
A nursery rhyme quilt, made in 1937, featured embroidered nursery rhyme images, such as “Hey Diddle Diddle,” “Hush a Bye Baby,” “Old Mother Goose” and “This Little Pig Went to Market.”
World War II made for another chapter in the commodity bag saga. The U.S. Government redirected clothing resources to support the military, but it did not restrict the production of feed sacks. So manufacturers made commodity bags of fashionable cloth, the commentary said. The demand for new designs became so great that an aftermarket economy for the bags emerged, with feed sack swap parties and even buying bags from local farms.
A short film at one of the displays dropped in more Thrift Style tidbits. Feed stores came to resemble fabric shops. Housewives dyed fabrics and washed out the marketing label. They added ribbons and other frills. Some dealers included cutting patterns with their feed bags. Husbands would get input from their wives on which sacks to buy. A few women turned this into a business, buying sacks, making clothes and selling them.