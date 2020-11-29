Finding space to house inmates at the Bell County Jail has become tougher in recent months as its population nears capacity.
While the jail can hold 1,085 inmates at one time, the need for space to quarantine prisoners and separate others based upon classification has affected how many can be housed in the county. The Bell County Commissioners Court recently approved measures allowing the transfer of inmates to other counties to free up space as a jail expansion is underway.
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said the county’s inmate population was at 990 last Monday morning during the Commissioners Court workshop.
“Every day for the past few days I think we have set a record for total capacity in the jail, but I don’t know if we have ever had 1,000 plus (inmates) in the jail,” Blackburn said. “It’s not necessarily a milestone that I am looking forward to, but none the less we are approaching it.”
Jeff Buuck, chief deputy at the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, said the increase in population is partially due to a backup at various other departments or agencies.
Buuck said the jail currently has about 600 people in jail awaiting trial, with others are waiting to be picked up by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
“We just manage the cases as they are given to us,” Buuck said. “The departments are going through their cases that were backed up due to COVID and they are processing those folks through the jail system and the criminal justice system. The result is an increased, record population, and we have carried a record population for about a week and a half now.”
While the county had 997 inmates in its system as of Tuesday morning, county officials said only 952 of those were held locally.
The remaining 45 inmates are currently being held at the Burnet County Jail as part of an interlocal agreement passed by the Commissioners Court in September.
Buuck said he and the county are now perusing other similar agreements, which allow the county to hold their inmates at other jails in Texas. He said the department is currently looking into additional agreements with neighboring McLennan and Williamson counties, but the Commissioners Court will need to approve them.
He said cooperation between various sheriff’s departments and jails always has been common, but now has become more necessary to help house these inmates.
“This is a fundamental part of the infrastructure, and if you look through our history, this is our sixth jail and we have progressively expanded that jail space as the population grows,” Buuck said. “We are just at that time now. These contingency plans are kind of like a bridge until we can get the proper facilities to provide that humane treatment.”
The county also is in the process of looking at expanding its local jails to handle future growth in the region.
County spokesman James Stafford said the county already has narrowed down a group of eight architectural companies to four and will be interviewing them next week.
After the selection, Stafford said, the chosen company will submit a proposal of how to expand the local jails, although he is unsure when construction would begin.
Commissioner Bill Schumann said the county has a good working relationship with other counties, which has allowed for these agreements to house inmates. He said he expects to do the same once there is space.
“At some point if we expand our jail, we will have excess bed capacity and we will turn around and do interlocal agreements for other counties that need the space while we have the excess,” Schumann said.