Temple Police officers stayed busy over the Fourth of July weekend by responding to 117 fireworks calls, city spokesman Cody Weems said Monday.
No arrests were made during the fireworks calls Friday through Sunday, he said.
Police also cited 17 motorists for traffic infractions, Weems said.
No driving while intoxicated arrests were recorded, he added.
It is illegal in Temple to possess or discharge fireworks inside the city limits. Violators of the ordinance will lose their fireworks and may receive a citation.
Temple officers “can issue citations for the violation of the city ordinance,” Weems said.
Temple Fire & Rescue issued no fireworks citations, Fire Chief Mitch Randles said Monday.
“As summer and dryer weather sets in, we are obviously concerned the likelihood of grass and wild fires,” Randles said.
Last week, the department handled 13 grass or brush calls, he said
“Fireworks are obvious one potential cause but equally as concerning is outdoor burning, malfunctioning equipment, welding or work process that cause sparks or hot embers and improperly discarded smoking materials,” Randles said.