A Temple man will spend nearly 17 years in a federal prison after a judge sentenced him for possession of child pornography, officials announced Tuesday.
James Stevens, 43, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Alan Albright last week in Waco for possession of 121 photos and 24 videos of child pornography found on his cellphone, computer and online accounts. Stevens, who pleaded guilty to the federal charge on Feb. 11, is also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution and will be on 10 years of supervised released once he completes his 200-month prison term, according to a news release.
“I am thankful that we were able to put another predator behind bars. The sexual exploitation of children is one of the most critical problems facing our country, and it doesn’t get remotely enough attention,” U.S. Attorney John F. Bash said in the release.
Stevens was arrested on outstanding state warrants when federal and local authorities executed a search warrant at the defendant’s home in Temple based on information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the South Australian Police. Stevens was later released from jail after posting bond, authorities said.
Stevens’ cellphone — seized during the investigation — revealed numerous images of child pornography as well as photos of Stevens lying pant-less on a bed next to a minor victim.
Investigators said information obtained from the images led to a home in Rockdale, where the minor victim lived with his biological father. Inside the residence, investigators saw Stevens lying on a bed with the minor victim sitting next to him.
The victim’s father told investigators that the 4-year-old victim is non-verbal, suffered from a cognitive disability and lacked specific skills that would be normally associated with a child of that age, according to the release.
The victim’s father told authorities that he and the defendant were in a relationship and that they used methamphetamine, which was found in the Rockdale home. State authorities arrested both men for the possession of methamphetamine and notified Child Protective Services.
“The significant sentence imposed on James Stevens sends a clear message that there are serious consequences
for those who exploit children. Stevens will serve almost 17 years in federal prison for his incomprehensible
acts,” Shane Folden, Homeland Security Investigations special agent in charge, said in a statement. “HSI remains committed to working with our law enforcement partners to aggressively pursue those who victimize the most vulnerable members of our society, our children.”
Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case with assistance for the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and the Milam County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Greg Gloff was the prosecutor.
The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in 2006 by the U.S. Department of Justice.