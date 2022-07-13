The National Wrestling Coaches Association recently presented Sam Maxson, a rising senior at Temple High School, with the 2021-22 Character and Leadership All-America Award — an honor he was recognized for during a Temple ISD school board meeting on Monday night.
“It was a real shock to find out that I was selected as an All-American,” Maxson said. “Coach called me into his office to tell me and I had no idea. But I am honored, and it shows that I can accomplish anything if I really put my mind to it.”
This year, Maxson — who advanced to the regional championships with the Temple High School wrestling team this season — was one of just 50 wrestlers from Texas to earn the award.
“When you see a kid, you can tell the ones that are special, and Sam is special,” THS head wrestling coach Deryl Clark said. “He was the first person to come to mind when it came time to nominate someone for this award. It was a no-brainer for me. He is just a wonderful young man and that’s really all I can say. He just stood out as someone deserving of this honor.”
The award, which is presented in partnership with the U.S. Marine Corps, is given to athletes who exemplify nine key criteria: dependability, judgment, endurance, initiative, tact, integrity, unselfishness, loyalty and courage.
“Wrestlers and Marines share the same spirit,” Christine Parks, Temple ISD’s chief of communications and community relations, told Maxson during a regular school board meeting on Monday. “They’re warriors and Sam, you’re academic excellence, fighting spirit, mental toughness and work ethic are unmatched, and are an example to your teammates and the student body as a whole.”
Fewer than 200 students nationwide earn this recognition each year, according to the NWCA.
“Congratulations to each of these fantastic individuals who have earned recognition this season,” Mike Moyer, NWCA’s executive director, said in a news release. “It is our honor, with the USMC, to recognize these outstanding young wrestlers who model the high-level traits of character, leadership, and scholarship.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott also commended Maxson.
“Congratulations to you for an incredible job representing the school district in everything you do,” he said. “And I want to also give a shout out to coach Clark. He brought wrestling to Temple four years ago and going into next year, his team is picked to win the region. So in four years look what’s happened.”