A person was injured during a small stove top fire Friday afternoon at the Kyle Building in downtown Temple
A smoke alarm on the 13th floor of the historic high-rise building, 111 N. Main St., was activated at 3:13 p.m.
Temple Fire & Rescue crews found smoke in the stairwell and upper penthouse of the building, prompting a full alarm response at 3:23 p.m.
“In one of the penthouse apartments of The Kyle Building, a small fire was located in the area of the stovetop,” fire spokesman Santos Soto said in a news release. “The fire was put out by a sprinkler and a portable extinguisher.”
The resident was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with non-life-threatening injuries. The occupant will be displaced from the unit.
No other injuries were reported.
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with nine fire apparatus. Temple Police and Temple EMS were also on-scene.