BELTON — The number of grass fires in Bell County dropped for the second straight week, officials said Monday.
Fire Marshal Chris Mahlstedt said the county saw 44 reported grass fires last week, down from 51 the week before.
Despite this reduction, he said drought conditions in the county were still bad and the existing ban on outdoor burning needed to remain in place.
“We are still keeping all the fire departments and the (Texas A&M Forest Service) pretty busy,” Mahlstedt said. “My suggestion is that we ride it out another week and sees what happens with the rain.”
The county’s existing burn ban is still expected to remain in place at least until later this month on Aug. 29 when the Commissioners Court will vote on its renewal.
County Judge David Blackburn said grass fires were an equal problem all around the county and not just for one area.
“At least by precinct, fires are fairly well distributed around the county,” Blackburn said. “There is not a concentration in one sector or another.”
Mahlstedt said that the county continues to remain dry, with a current score of 760 on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index.
The index, which is used to determine forest fire potential, is based off of the daily water balance, soil moisture and precipitation amounts in an area. The index ranges from zero, representing no moisture depletion, to 800 that shows absolute dry conditions.
Despite these dry conditions, Mahlstedt said high humidity percentages at night and early in the mornings have driven down the number of grass fires.
“We were in the 30% and upper 20% (humidity) range for a while, and now it is kind of hanging out in the 50% to 60% range,” Mahlstedt said. “The humidity has gone up and it is keeping this moister.”
In a map released by the U.S. Drought Monitor last week it showed that most of Bell County has seen an intensification of its drought conditions.
About a third of the county, mostly to the west, is now under exceptional levels of drought, the highest intensity recorded. The remaining portion of the county is under extreme drought, the next highest level.
The Texas Water Development Board reports that 96% of the state is currently under some form of drought compared to the 97% a week ago.
Drought could ease if expected rains do come to the area later this week.
The National Weather Service shows a possibility of thunderstorms later this week from Wednesday through Sunday.
Despite this chance of rain, Mahlstedt said he was not optimistic at how much it could help.
“I don’t expect to see much rain,” he said.