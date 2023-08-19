Hilde Cort grew up in a pre-Barbie world, and she didn’t develop a love for the world’s most popular doll until the early 1980s.
Today, the octogenarian has a collection of at least 40 of the classic toys.
“When I grew up, we didn’t have Barbies,” she said. “I played with naked rubber dolls, and my mom made them clothes. When Barbie came out, I really didn’t pay much attention to it because I was older.”
As a young adult, Cort became a public relations powerhouse, first for Reynolds Aluminum in Chicago and Arkansas, and later as a representative of the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce.
“I used to wear a lot of black and white during my career — actually I still do,” she said. “Black and white meant power, and I had power outfits that I wore every day.”
“Back in the ’80s, I was walking through a department store and stumbled across a display for Barbie Pinstripe Power, and she had on black-and-white business attire,” Cort said. “Our outfits were nearly identical. I loved it, so I bought the Barbie — it was my very first one.”
Several years went by before Cort became a full-fledged collector — all of her dolls are still in original packaging. She slowly picked up a Barbie here and there, but the bulk of her collection was built in the past decade.
“All of my Barbies tell you something about my past,” she said. “I was inspired to buy them because of the clothing they wore and the places I’ve been. I have a Miss Teen Barbie, for example, and that reminds me of placing fourth in the Miss Little Rock pageant.
“I really had no talent, but I practiced a little dance for the pageant,” she recalled. “Well, soon after I started I forgot my dance and just moved to the music. I probably would have won if I had talent.”
A Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Barbie reminds Cort of her cheer days long ago, and she picked up a Princess of Ireland Barbie after visiting an Irish castle. She proudly said her ancestry is Irish, so that doll is very special.
The collection also includes a Barbie she bought while visiting Radio City Music Hall, a 50th anniversary Glamour Barbie, retro Barbies, three Ken dolls and a room full of others.
Last week, Cort and her grandson, Adam Graves, went to the new Barbie movie, an experience she is more than willing to share. They weren’t alone — worldwide, the movie has earned more than $1.18 billion.
“I thought it was wonderful,” she said. “I really enjoyed it. After the movie I had Adam stop at Target, and I bought two Ken dolls and a new Barbie. The collection keeps growing.”
Barbie was created in the 1950s when an American mother named Ruth Handler saw that her daughter’s toy choices were limited. Her son had many options that allowed him to imagine life as an astronaut, a cowboy, a soldier and more. But her daughter could only play out being a mom — toys for girls were largely limited to rubber dolls and play kitchens at the time.
Handler was inspired to create a new doll that provided girls with more choices and a message that they could be anything. Barbie debuted at the New York Toy Fair on March 9, 1959. Ruth’s creation took the world by storm and let little girls imagine their lives like never before.
“I think that’s why Barbie is so popular,” Cort said. “They are like us when we were young, or at least like we wanted to be. I’m going to keep collecting Barbies, because in a way, her story is my story.”