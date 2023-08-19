Barbie collector

Hilde Cort holds a Fashionista Barbie at her Temple residence. She has a room full of Barbies — more than 40 — and continues to add to her collection.

 David Stone/Special to the Telegram

Hilde Cort grew up in a pre-Barbie world, and she didn’t develop a love for the world’s most popular doll until the early 1980s.

