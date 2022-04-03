A shooting that wounded a male early Sunday morning is under investigation, Temple police said.
Officers were called at 1:22 a.m. to the 700 block of East Downs Avenue, where they found a male who had shot. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple. His condition was not immediately known.
No suspects have been identified, Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said in a news release.
Anyone with information can contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.