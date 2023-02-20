A 23-year-old Temple father is charged with a state jail felony in connection with severe burn injuries his son suffered during an unsupervised visit in August.
The boy was treated for second- and third-degree burns on Aug. 7, 2022 — injuries so severe that the toddler was flown to Galveston for specialized medical care and investigations were launched by the Temple Police Department and Child Protective Services.
DeShawn Michael Blanks, arrested earlier this month, was released from the Bell County Jail on Feb. 9 after posting a $100,000 bond. He is required to wear a GPS ankle monitor as a condition of his release, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department said.
Blanks was indicted by a Bell County grand jury on Feb. 8 for a charge of injury to a child with reckless bodily injury, a state jail felony punishable by up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Temple officers were notified of the incident at about 8:54 p.m. Aug. 7 when they were dispatched to the 2700 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Officers met with a CPS investigator, who advised them about an incident at about 6 p.m. that day, police spokeswoman Nohely Mackowiak previously told the Telegram.
“A toddler was life-flighted to a burn center in Galveston … after sustaining second- and third-degree burns,” Mackowiak said. “The boy’s father said he was playing with the toddler outside and sat him down on the front of a skateboard, he pushed the skateboard and let it roll down the sidewalk without his hands on it. The toddler then fell off the skateboard onto concrete and sustained burns from the fall.”
The boy was with another of Blanks’ sons when the injuries occurred.
“Blanks was later interviewed again and could not explain why one of the children had these injuries when they had been engaged in the same activities throughout the day,” Temple Police Officer Gregory Simpson said in an arrest affidavit.
Blanks told police that he placed the boy in a warm bath and applied petroleum jelly to his injuries, Mackowiak said.
In a Gofundme.com fundraiser, organizer Isabella Donoso of Houston said the toddler’s injuries occurred during a rare unsupervised visit with his father without his mother present.
“Jio’s mom, Yailene, received a call from his dad saying he fell off of a skateboard and had a few injuries,” Donoso said. “After a FaceTime call, Yailene instantly knew it was deeper than that. (The father) refused to take him to the hospital and begged her not to take him, stating the injuries were minor and he would be OK after a nap.”
The Temple mother rushed to Blanks’ home and immediately took her son to a hospital emergency room, where 10-15 nurses and doctors “urgently attended to him,” Donoso said.
“His injuries were so bad he was flown to Houston (area) to receive the proper treatment necessary for his injuries,” she said. “Upon arriving in Houston, Yailene was informed by investigators and medical professionals that Jio acquired second- and third-degree burns from what seems to be an incident involving a boiling liquid either being poured on his skin or being submerged in. Based on injuries, they are confident that foul play was involved and there was malicious intent.”
The arrest affidavit said CPS investigators were concerned that the boy was possibly abused by Blanks.
“The victim was transported to Shiner’s Hospital in Galveston, Texas, where he was treated over the course of several days,” Simpson said. “Records indicate that the child sustained 2nd degree scalding burns over 13% of his total body surface area to include his anterior trunk, posterior trunk, right arm, right thigh, left leg, and genital area. The victim also had a scrape to his knee and abdominal bruising. The burns appeared to be consistent with splashing or pour burn patterns caused by heated liquid. The burns were at risk for burn wound sepsis and interventions were taken.”
The Gofundme.com fundraiser, which sought $65,000 for the boy’s medical treatment and family travel expenses, ultimately raised $96,639 after the mother posted that her son might need skin graft surgery.
“We know baby Jio is a fighter and he will come out of this with a smile on his face!” Donoso said.