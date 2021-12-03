Horses will trot through downtown Belton Sunday for a parade designed to honor Bell County’s first responders.
The event, scheduled at 1 p.m., will begin and end at the parking lot on 410 E. Second Ave.
“The walk to make this circle will take about 45 minutes,” Marcia Cross, a longtime Belton rider and trainer, said. “We invite anyone to join us to show thanks and support for all of our frontline workers and first responders of Bell County.”
She added that participants do not have to ride a horse to participate.
“They may ride their horse, roller-skate, walk, drive their car, etc.,” she said.
Cross said participants are encouraged to bring flags or carry posters saying thank you.
Cross said the event started in 2020 as a way to show gratitude to the men and women that help those in need.
“Last year, in response to the pandemic, a group of horse riders staged a parade in early December to thank and show gratitude to frontline workers of Bell County,” she said. “The parade route encircled downtown Belton, stopping at five stations to place wreaths next to ‘thank you’ posters that had been put in place the night before.”
The 2020 event included a short and sincere invocation on the meadow beside the Belton Police Department.
Participants placed posters and wreaths at the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, the courthouse grounds — to represent health care workers, the Belton Police and Fire Department, and the Fallen Heroes Monument during the first event.
Cross said a sixth location would be added Sunday.
“This year, we will add one more wreath to be placed at the new Patriot Way Brick Walk monument on Central Avenue,” she said.