A series of meeting throughout Bell County in the mid-1880s impacted all people who worked for a living.
That includes Bell County workers today.
Labor Day weekend marks the unofficial end of summer, but worker-oriented Labor Day observances are still part of the federal holiday.
On Sept. 5, 1882, union leaders in New York City organized what’s thought to be the first Labor Day parade. Tens of thousands of labor union members — bricklayers, jewelers, typographers, dress and cloak makers, and many other tradespeople — took unpaid leave and marched with their locals. The day culminated in picnics, speeches, fireworks and dancing.
However, the real roots of Labor Day grew out of violent clashes between labor and police during the Haymarket Riot in 1886, when thousands of workers in Chicago took to the streets to demand an eight-hour workday.
At the same time, throughout the 1880s, troubles fomented throughout Central Texas among workers on farms, factories and railroads.
Despite the fertile black land, Central Texas farmers were steeped in poverty — partly blamed by conservative state government policies after the Civil War, white supremacy that kept black workers from advancing and farmers’ feeling of hopelessness.
The Texas Grange — the Patrons of Husbandry — began in 1872 in Salado, part of a national movement that had organized in 1867. At its peak, the Texas Grange had 45,000 members including 6,000 women and more than 1,200 local chapters. Bell County remained the center of Grange activities. The Grange gave farmers a united voice to state lawmakers, encouraged voting and political activism, and pushed for fair tax rates and railroad regulation.
At the same time, the Knights of Labor organization was active in Bell County among railroaders. It was the first national union to become prominent in Texas and the Southwest. By the mid-1880s, the Knights boasted membership of more than 700,000.
The Knights operated as both a trade union federation and a political movement.
Envisioning a “Cooperative Commonwealth” in which producer cooperatives and nationalized railroads would replace monopolistic capitalism, the Knights launched dozens of local and state labor parties and hundreds of worker-owned cooperatives. Meanwhile, thousands of local Knights assemblies (including several in Bell County) represented members in their workplaces, bargaining with employers, threatening and conducting strikes.
In 1886, however, the Knights suffered a major defeat in the Great Southwest Strike against the Texas and Pacific Railroad. Historians usually credit this defeat with beginning the union’s decline.
Nevertheless, the Knights presented disgruntled workers with a playbook for further activism.
By 1885-86, agricultural workers teamed up with factory and railroad workers for a series of meetings to rally and organize. Among the largest was held in May 1886 along Darr’s Creek near Holland.
The Temple Times reported that several thousand people gathered from Temple, Belton, Salado, Bartlett and surrounding communities to hear a two-hour address exhorting rural and city workers to unite for better working conditions, fairer wages and political standing.
“American government is the most absolute despotic monarchy on Earth, plundering the poor, making them poorer and the rich richer,” the speaker said. “The laboring classes must either take charge of the ballot box and purify the government or witness one of the most gigantic revolutions known for ages. You may crush out the alliance, the Knights of Labor and other organizations for the laboring man, but you cannot stamp out the principles they have sent throughout the land.”
Other mass meetings followed throughout the area with farmers’ alliances partnering with the Knights and other labor groups with organizations in Temple, Belton, Holland, Moody, the Grove and Lampasas.
About half of the local assemblies included workers of different job descriptions, but those for specific trades included local organizations of railroad laborers, railroad-shop employees, locomotive firemen and section foremen, painters, carpenters, bricklayers, stonemasons, lumber workers, farmers, mechanics, laborers, cotton screwmen, paperhangers, baking-powder makers, cotton workers, merchants and farmers listed as renters or croppers or tenants.
The labor groups were open to men and women serving equally; blacks also were welcomed to join.
The national Labor Day observance began because of an 1893 economic depression. A nationwide railroad strike threatened to shut down the country. President Grover Cleveland quickly declared Labor Day a national holiday to prevent unions from organizing. The ploy worked. Labor leaders usually staged parades and demonstrations for certain causes — such as ending child labor — but not for organizing unions.
The Texas observance began on Sept. 7, 1891, thanks to the Galveston Screwmen’s Benevolent Association. Early on, the Screwmen, a trade union of specialized longshoremen who stowed and packed bulky cotton bales into the holds of ships, brought about the standardization of wages and a nine-hour work day (including seven on Sunday or at night).
Their victories prompted other unions to push for better conditions.
The screwmen’s strike had direct effect on Temple’s rail traffic because of its prominence on the Santa Fe Railway. Because the railroad unions were so ingrained into Bell County, worker strikes happened, even violent ones. Texas Rangers were dispatched to quell a Temple railroad strike in July 1894.
The next year, to circumvent another bloody melee like that strike, the Texas Legislature passed measures that protected union labels on goods — from clothing to cigars to baking powder to construction materials.
By the early 1900s, Temple received attention from national union leader Samuel Gompers’ AFL-CIO movement. “Quite a number of unions are organized (in Temple) including those among railway men, barbers and retrial clerks,” reported “The American Federationist” in 1901, the AFL-CIO’s magazine.
Labor Day observances grew in prominence throughout Central Texas. From 1909 and on, all major businesses closed on Labor Days, and workers were encouraged to attend programs and a mammoth picnic at Midway Park between Temple and Belton.