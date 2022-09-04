Backroads Labor Day

Railroad machinists stand in front of and on their float for the 1910 Labor Day parade in an unidentified city. Union workers proudly displayed their craft, promoting union membership as a way to improve workers’ conditions and benefits.

 Texas History Portal

A series of meeting throughout Bell County in the mid-1880s impacted all people who worked for a living.

