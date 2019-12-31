A 2-year-old Temple boy died from neglect, and the manner of death was homicide.
That’s what the cause of death report for Terric Amaru Boyd said. It was obtained by the Telegram in answer to an open records request.
The same cause and manner of death previously were listed for 1-year-old Janea Letrice Boyd, Terric’s sister, in a November report received by the Telegram.
Terric and Janea were found dead Sept. 30 in a Temple home at 1519 S. 35th St.
Two girls, Juliet and Jaylah Boyd, ages 4 and 6, were found alive — as was their mother, 36-year-old Terrikah Lyn Haynes of Temple.
Haynes was arrested Oct. 16 and charged with two counts of second-degree felonies of abandoning/endangering a child causing imminent danger of bodily injury in connection with the alleged treatment of Juliet and Jaylah.
She hasn’t been charged with the deaths of Terric and Janea.
“Now that a final autopsy report has recently been received, I can say that a review is continuing to determine under the facts and law what appropriate charges should be considered,” Bell County District Attorney Henry Garza said.
Haynes’ bonds Tuesday still totaled $300,000.
Neglect in state law
The Texas Family Code defines neglect as the failure to meet responsibility. Neglect, like other forms of abuse, must involve “observable and material impairment” or “substantial risk” to the child for the civil statute to apply. There are also criminal sanctions against anyone who knowingly abandons or endangers a child.
If convicted of abandoning/endangering a child, Haynes could be sentenced to from 2 to 20 years in prison for each charge, according to the Texas penal code.
Juliet and Jaylah had nothing edible to eat to eat or drink in the house when they were rescued. Dried beans and uncooked rice were in the house, but the water was disconnected Sept. 3. There was no electricity, either.
Haynes was conscious but wouldn’t talk and her pupils appeared dilated, an arrest affidavit said.
Other rooms in the house were littered with juice boxes and 2-liter bottles of soda — all empty. There was no water to drink, cook or use for baths or any way to flush the toilet.
The surviving children’s clothes smelled like decay and trash, the affidavit said. The girls were hungry and thirsty. After a Temple Police officer gave them water, Juliet and Jaylah were taken to Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.
The surviving girls are in the custody of Child Protective Services.
Autopsy information
The preliminary autopsy report for Terric was released by Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas to the Temple Police Department and Bell County Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman. The autopsy was performed by Forensic Pathologist Stephen Hastings, M.D.
The children were dead “for quite some time,” Temple Police spokesman Cody Weems previously said, but how long they were dead still wasn’t known Tuesday.
None of the children had been seen for at least several days before Sept. 30. The safety bolts were locked from inside the house. A Temple Police officer doing a welfare check smelled the odor of decay coming from a bedroom window. A supervisor was called, and the screen was removed from another bedroom window with broken glass. A very young child was on the floor by a woman, and she looked very frightened, according to the affidavit.
The officer went into the house and put Juliet and Jaylah on a bed before she checked on Haynes.
Janea and Terric were already dead.