The Temple Highlighters will perform in the 14th annual Charles Mingus Festival from 1:45 to 4 p.m. on Saturday — an opportunity extended to only 15 jazz ensembles across the country.
Their recorded performance, which includes the group performing Mingus’ “Boogie Stop Shuffle” and “Haitian Fight Song,” will be broadcasted online at facebook.com/charlesmingus.
“It is such a surreal moment for me because I used to go to jazz band concerts and I always wanted to be in the Highlighters when I was growing up,” Naizyrh White, a Temple High School sophomore trumpet player, said in a news release. “To get that opportunity and to make some history and share my expression through my instrument is something I will never forget.”
Gray Baker, a sophomore bassist, agreed.
“Playing with this band and being in the moment, it is wonderful and amazing, honestly,” he said. “This is a way for me to get so much emotion and energy out and not all teenagers have a way to get that out. I am able to put it into my music.”
Although this year’s festivities will be hosted by the New School Music Conservatory and the Charles Mingus Institute in a virtual format for a second straight year, Marcos Duran, the Temple Highlighters’ director, is excited for the opportunity.
“The kids are excited because it is a testament to their hard work, and it is really cool to see their efforts being recognized by people outside of the Temple area,” he said. “Our students will also get a chance to hear the other performances and our kids learn so much from hearing other people play. It will also give them some confidence and reassurance to hear how they sound compared to some of the other performers.”
Makale Edwards, a sophomore saxophonist, added how the virtual format will allow his ensemble the chance to reach a wider audience.
“It is crazy to think about that,” he said. “If we were in New York, maybe only that crowd would get a chance to hear us. To have it broadcast throughout the world is a big deal and hopefully our talent will be noticed by more people this way.”
During the two-day festival, the Temple Highlighters — who were honored as a national winner in the Mark of Excellence/National Jazz Honors Project in September — will have the opportunity to participate in virtual workshops.
“The festival gives outstanding students across the country a chance to perform on their level and enriches their school programs,” Justin DiCioccio, a co-founder for the festival, said in a news release. “It’s great for students to be challenged by this music and to form networks with other outstanding jazz musicians. For the serious student, these are going to be their peers for the rest of their lives.”