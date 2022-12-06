Laurence Kendall, a 13-year-old local author, held a book signing at the Temple Public Library for supportive friends and family to ask questions and enjoy refreshments in celebration of her achievement.
“This experience took a long time,” Kendall said at the Dec. 3 event. “I feel really accomplished.”
Kendall’s “Tracy Tomlin and The Red Ruby,” a mystery/thriller that is available on Amazon.com, is set in the jungles of Asia and follows an adventurous 12-year-old.
The work was born out of her passion for storytelling — and all the time on her hands during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Since we were in lockdown in a new town, we didn’t have a lot of things to do,” Kendall told her packed room of guests. “I sat in my room and just started...I couldn’t have imagined where this adventure would have taken me.”
Kendall then read her favorite chapter and opened the floor for questions. Among the questions asked were “Are the characters inspired by anyone you know?”
Kendall’s response was that the main character of Tracy was inspired by herself and the setting of a jungle in Asia was inspired by her brother who loves animals and nature. Every other aspect of the story was completely fictional, she said.
“I've frequently told Laurence that I’ve never met someone her age write a book,” a librarian shared with the audience. “So as thankful as you are of us, we’re thankful to be part of this with you.”
Laurence told the Telegram about encountering writers block, a struggle that many authors face with their work.
She said in those times of confusion or frustration she would either take a step back from writing for a few days or try to add new elements and ideas to the story to freshen it up. She’s written several stories that are incomplete but this is the first work she completed.
After she wrote the book, Kendall told the audience, the work was sent to friends and family who seemingly had unanimous feedback — “Publish the book.”
It was at that moment that her quarantine project she wrote to pass the time became a more serious endeavor. Her mother helped research different publishing options, ultimately going with Amazon’s publishing service.
While Laurence is aware of her achievement in not only beating writers block but being patient through the two-year editing and publishing process, her parents provided constant support that she could rely on.
Her father, James Daniels, told the Telegram that he would step in when he felt she needed encouragement, but for the most part, let her be the champion of her own story.
“She’s really self-driven but there were times where we could tell she needed a little push to keep going so her mother and I would encourage her as much as possible,” Daniels said. “It’s really about showing kids they need to learn to start something and finish it — and she did.”
After audience questions, copies of Kendall's book were available for purchase, cake and refreshments were served and the book signing began to much success as a line formed outside of the room.
What’s next for the young author is currently up in the air, but Kendall hints that she checked off one of her favorite genres with this book and feels she should switch gears to another favorite subject — natural disasters — with movies like Twister and The Wizard of Oz serving as inspiration.