Ahead of early voting starting next week in the March 1 primary, Bell County officials are making their final preparations.
Seven early voting locations will open across the county on Monday, Feb. 14, for this year’s primary election. Early voting will last for two weeks, ending on Feb. 25.
Contested elections in this year’s primary include the race for State Senate District 24, which includes Bell County, and other contested races, including those for Texas governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Polling locations for early voting will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 14 through Feb. 18. On Saturday, Feb. 19, polling places will open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Feb. 20, from noon to 5 p.m.
The locations will also open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Feb. 22 through Feb. 25, excluding Monday, Feb. 21, which is the President’s Day holiday.
Interim elections administrator Shay Luedeke said this year the county will offer one additional early voting location — the Killeen Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop — than in previous years.
Other polling places include the Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 E. Second Ave. in Belton and the Salado Church of Christ at 217 N. Stagecoach Road in Salado.
Temple voters will cast ballots at a new location: the Temple Independent School District Administration Building at 401 Santa Fe Way, because of construction near the Temple Annex.
Voting locations in Killeen will include the Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive and the Jackson Professional Learning Center at 902 Rev. R.A. Abercrombie Drive. There will also be an early voting site at the Parks and Recreation Center at 307 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights.
Luedeke said the county wanted to add an early voting location in West Temple but were unable to find a site in time. Officials have previously found it difficult to find locations to house early voting for the entire two weeks it is held.
“We tried to work on an additional one in West Temple and was not able to do it. We just ran out of time,” Luedeke said. “Since then, we did meet with Morgan’s Point Resort and they said we could use the library for future early voting location and Election Day.”
Luedeke said he anticipates having the Morgan’s Point Resort location available for the November general election.
Temple voting location change
Unlike in previous elections, the early voting site in Temple will not be at the county annex this year.
Luedeke said he was concerned voters would difficulty accessing the Temple Annex this year due to construction on the nearby Hawn Hotel at Central and Fourth avenues.
This year, early voting in Temple will be held at the TISD Administration Building.
“We are going to use Temple ISD’s Administration Building, which is about six or seven blocks to the west of the Temple Annex,” Luedeke said. “They are opening that building to us and we are really appreciative. And it is at no extra cost to the county.”
Bobby Ott, superintendent of TISD, said he was happy the district could work to help the county in aid of voters.
“Temple ISD has a strong relationship with Bell County and we were happy to assist them by offering our facilities as election sites for the primaries,” Ott said. “Ultimately, our facilities belong to the taxpayers and should be used as a community resource whenever possible.”
Bell County Judge David Blackburn said he approved of the polling place switch, citing better parking and access at the Administration Building.
“I recognize that any change in anything related to elections is traumatic, I get that,” Blackburn said. “But, in terms of parking and access and all of that, the TISD building is much better than our annex.”