The Salado Volunteer Fire Department is urging residents to be extra cautious outdoors following a rattlesnake incident.
“Before kicking back and relaxing near your pool this summer, we are warning families to be on the lookout after a family accidentally stumbled upon rattlesnakes,” the department posted on social media. “When someone picked up one of their pool noodles, a large rattlesnake fell out. And they realized later that several baby snakes were still inside. With the temperatures getting hotter, it’s only natural for these snakes to be looking for a cooler place to stay. Snakes will typically seek out dark spaces, so it’s best to keep your pool toys elevated or in some type of sealed container,” the post said.
Salado VFD advises that the best way to handle rattlesnakes is to try to avoid panicking and back away slowly.
“Be sure to stay safe this summer and check your pool noodles just in case,” the department said.
No injuries were reported in the incident.