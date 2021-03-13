The Temple Independent School District is expected to have more than 9,700 students by the 2025-26 academic school year, as more than 6,900 future housing lots are planned within its boundaries.
Bob Templeton, vice president for Templeton Demographics, said his firm anticipates that this growth could bring in 600 new homes annually in about five years — expansion that would impact zoning for Raye-Allen Elementary and Kennedy Powell Elementary the greatest.
“We do expect (new homes per year) to go from 200 to 600 in about five years … and Raye-Allen Elementary and Kennedy-Powell Elementary will see the largest increase in new single-family homes,” Templeton said during Temple ISD’s board meeting on March 8.
Although this growth is dependent on a couple of factors, Templeton stressed that it is just a matter of when.
“Should there be some delays — just due to the timing of getting these new developments on the ground — then it could take a little bit longer, but you are headed to 11,200 students by 2030 … and I think this region as a whole is really ripe for growth,” he said.
Much of these projections are based on how the local economy has responded during COVID-19, and Temple’s proximity to the Austin area.
“It’s no doubt that the pandemic has caused a huge disruption to the economy, but we are rocking along,” Templeton said. “The pandemic shot up the unemployment rate … but the Temple region has been a couple of points better than what we’re seeing across the state.”
As unemployment rates continue to improve with the state of Texas reopening, average prices for new homes in Temple ISD also are expected to rise.
“It was about $150,000 in 2010 and it was about $210,000 this past year in 2020,” Templeton said. “I suspect it’s going to keep going up at a healthy pace and (eventually) reach $250,000. … But even that is still affordable compared to what the rest of the state is paying.”
These newly built homes could push enrollment at some Temple ISD campuses past their “total functional capacity,” and Bobby Ott, Temple ISD’s superintendent, highlighted how there likely will be an immediate need for campus expansion in the district’s southeast quadrant — a region where Temple ISD already has purchased land.
Ott told the Telegram in May that a new elementary school, which would take 18 to 24 months to complete, could come to the southeast quadrant in the fall of 2023. However, that timeline is dependent on how Central Texas continues to respond to COVID-19.
“As far as planning goes … there will be a new (bond-funded) elementary school in the near future for the southeast quadrant, plus looking at Kennedy-Powell Elementary and expanding classrooms there,” Ott said at the March 8 meeting.
The superintendent emphasized how adding additional capacity to elementary campuses through permanent wings and additional classrooms would give Temple ISD ample time between bonds.
“You could buy some time (doing that), and then the next bond could maybe be in 2023 or 2024 … depending on how many classrooms you add to Kennedy-Powell Elementary and Western Hills Elementary,” Ott said. “That’s just something to look at and just to kind of put in your mind.”
Temple ISD School Board President Dan Posey said he is excited for the future growth in Temple ISD.
“It’s the first time we’ve seen growth in TISD in decades,” he said. “This is extremely valuable information that (Templeton Demographics) put together for us. We’ll definitely need it to make decisions about future and immediate needs for our district.”