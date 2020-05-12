LOTT — The Knights of Columbus is sponsoring a veterinarian clinic from 8-11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at the Westphalia Parish Hall pavilion, 114 County Road 3000 in Lott just off State Highway 320.
Dogs, cats and other small animals can be vaccinated for rabies, parvovirus and any other ailment they may have at a nominal cost.
The vet services will be provided by Dr. Jared Ranly, DVM. The Knights of Columbus will also be selling sausage wraps and drinks.
For information contact Ken Jezisek at 512-927-6581 or Ranly at 254-760-4316.