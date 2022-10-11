BELTON — Capital murder suspect Cedric Marks, who is representing himself, was in court Tuesday and had local attorney John Galligan appointed as stand-by counsel in a limited role by a state district judge.
Marks is charged with capital murder of multiple people, a capital felony; burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, a first-degree felony; and tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony.
His charges stem from the Jan. 3, 2019, deaths of Temple residents Jenna Scott, 28, and Michael Swearingin, 32. Marks is facing the death penalty in the capital murder case.
Galligan represents Marks in the burglary and tampering charges. Attorneys Gabrielle Green and Heidi Baier were appointed as stand-by counsel on the capital murder case.
Marks asked 426th District Judge Steven Duskie to expand Galligan’s role, stating he has helped him coordinate his defense.
“He is able to assist me as I need to in this case,” Marks told the judge. “He seems to be the only one championing my civil rights. He visits me. If he needs to, he can get here on a weekly basis.”
Duskie warned Marks about the role that stand-by counsel plays in prose defenses like his.
“The order that I made is for stand-by counsel to be available to answer legal questions, not to do your administrative work,” the judge said. “I ask everyone that the rule of the court be followed. If anything else is asked, it needs to be brought up before the court.”
Neither Galligan nor Bell County prosecutors Henry Garza and Stephanie Newell objected to the order. However, Galligan asked to be able to review the order imposed by Duskie to be able to serve in the role he was appointed.
“I look forward to the court’s formal appointment and will follow any restrictions,” Galligan said.
Marks argued with Duskie about the role of his attorneys, citing Faretta v. California — a Supreme Court case that held that suspects have a constitutional right to defend themselves in court.
“My order is my order, and it is limited by what counsel was appointed to do,” Duskie said. “Farreta is law, but when it comes to orders in this court, it comes from me.”
Duskie also questioned Marks about his knowledge of the law since a hearing to allow him to defend himself was held where he agreed to the limitations of stand-by counsel and his rights.
The discussion was brought up by Garza, the Bell County district attorney, who wanted clarification about statements that Marks has made on several occasions stating that he was bullied into defending himself.
“In the beginning, I did feel bullied. I did feel forced,” Marks responded.
Bell County Jail Administrator Maj. Shane Sowell testified about a motion Marks had made wanting weekly access to 30-minute, free, unrecorded phone calls to coordinate his defense.
Sowell said although inmates are allowed to use an office to make such calls in case of a death in the family or an emergency, those usually only last two to five minutes.
“It would take away staffing from manpower issues,” Sowell said about allowing the weekly calls. “It would take two staff members to guard if we would have to do that. It would take away from our minimum staffing. We would have to bring extra staff.”
Duskie asked Sowell if there were any other options available.
Sowell said there wouldn’t be due to staffing issues and the phones’ locations.
Duskie did not make a ruling. Instead, he said he would take the testimony under advisement but also reminded Marks that there is a hired private investigator who is allowed to do administrative duties for him.
Marks, who has been incarcerated since Feb. 3, 2019, is accused of killing Scott and Swearingin in Killeen and burying the bodies in a shallow grave near Clearview, Okla., according to arrest affidavits.
An autopsy on the case listed Scott’s cause of death as homicidal violence due to multiple traumatic injuries. Swearingin was strangled and had cuts and abrasions on his body.