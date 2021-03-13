BELTON — An ordinance regulating game rooms in Bell County is moving closer to a vote after the Commissioners Court discussed the proposal Monday.
Commissioners unanimously approved posting a notice for next month regarding the proposed ordinance — the final step before it can be approved. Commissioners have discussed the ordinance for months, and received public comments and legal opinions regarding Texas law.
The vote on the ordinance, along with a final public hearing, is scheduled at 9 a.m. Monday, April 12, at the Commissioner’s Courtroom in the Bell County Courthouse, 101 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
County Judge David Blackburn said the county needed to post the meeting a month in advance, along with completing a takings impact assessment, in order to comply with state laws.
“The takings impact assessment … of the proposed regulations has been completed,” Blackburn said. “It has determined the adoption of the proposed regulations does not constitute an unconstitutional taking of real property as defined by Section 2007.002 of the Texas Government Code.”
The takings assessment, required under the Private Real Property Rights Preservation Act in the state government code, determined what level the ordinance will affect local businesses.
The gaming ordinance, if approved, would help local officials regulate and enforce both county and state rules regarding the game room business. Game rooms, according to state law, would be those businesses with six or more amusement redemption machines that allow players an opportunity to win a prize completely, or partially, by chance.
Under state law, game rooms are allowed to reward players with non-cash merchandise prizes, toys or novelties with a wholesale value less than $5 or 10 times the amount charged to play.