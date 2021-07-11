CAMERON — Each year veterans and community members gather to pay tribute to Milam County’s fallen military members and their families through a ruck march and motorcycle ride along the dedicated highways in the county.
“While we observe Memorial Day for our fallen, this event provides the opportunity to actively march and ride together, helping us connect directly to and reflect on the lives of military service members,” organizer Bobbie Wiesman said in a news release.
This year’s event will be held on Aug. 14.
Veteran and adaptive athlete Kris Biggs will lead the 8-mile ruck at 9 a.m. from the Cameron Fire Station, 1505 N. Travis Ave., to Denio’s Furniture Flooring & Fireplaces store, 850 U.S. Highway 77, before returning to the station.
Veteran and Combat Vets Motorcycle Association member Matthew Klatt will lead the ride at 10 a.m. from the Brookshire Brothers parking lot at 725 W. Cameron Ave. in Rockdale to the Cameron Fire Station.
A lunch with guest speakers will honor the county’s Gold Star families. The lunch will start at 11 a.m. at the fire station.
All ruck participants are asked to park in the neighborhood behind the station and meet at the rear of the station. Both 15th Street and Fannin Avenue will be used for this event in addition to Highway 77 north and south of Cameron.
The Memorial Ruck and Ride is still accepting donations for lunch and requests that all Gold Star families confirm with Wiesman at 254-482-3112 if they will be able to attend.
The ruck is open to all who would like to march for eight miles, the release said.