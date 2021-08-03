A Temple man was killed in a three-vehicle accident in the Salado area Tuesday morning, authorities said.
DPS identified the person killed in the accident as Javier Edgardo Castro Romero, 25, of Temple. He was a passenger in a Toyota car and pronounced dead at the scene by Bell County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman.
The incident occurred at about 6:40 a.m. on FM 2843 between Kuykendall Branch Road and the south Interstate 35 frontage road.
When responders from the Salado Volunteer Fire Department arrived, they found three vehicles, one on its side on the road and another landed nearby in a water-filled ditch, Bert Henry, the department’s spokesman, said.
The accident is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Sgt. Bryan Washko said.
“The investigating trooper stated that a 2008 Dodge pickup truck, operated by a 24-year-old male, was traveling east on FM 2843 around a curve. A 2006 Nissan pickup truck, driven by a 42-year-old male, and a 2010 Toyota passenger car, operated by a 25-year-old male, were traveling west on FM 2843 approaching the Dodge,” Washko said in a news release. “For reasons unknown, the driver of the Dodge crossed the double yellow center line into oncoming traffic and collided with the Nissan.”
Washko said the Dodge truck continued eastbound in the westbound lane and struck the Toyota. The impact pushed the Toyota off of the north side of the roadway into a water-filled ditch.
“FM 2843 remained closed in the area for several hours while DPS investigated and processed the accident scene,” Henry said in a Facebook post. “All debris and vehicles were removed from the roadway. Salado FD cleared the scene at approximately 11:15 a.m.”
Washko said the driver and one passenger of the Toyota, as well as the driver of the Dodge were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple with injuries not believed to be incapacitating.
Romero’s relatives have been notified of his death, Washko said.
The incident is still under investigation, he said.