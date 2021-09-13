A Rockdale woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Sunday night south of the city, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.
The incident occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 77, about two miles south of Rockdale, DPS Sgt. Bryan Washko said in a news release.
DPS said a 2005 Dodge Ram truck operated by Lena Jean Jackson, 51, of Rockdale, and a 2014 Ford F-250 truck operated by a 37-year-old man, also from Rockdale, collided. The Dodge Ram was traveling southbound on Highway 77 and the Ford F-250 was headed north.
The investigating trooper said the Dodge Ram turned left into the path of the Ford, causing a collision.
Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene by Milam County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Andy Issacs.
The driver of the Ford, and his 36 year-old passenger, a Buckholts woman, were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple with non-incapacitating injuries.
Jackson’s relatives were notified of her death.
The accident remains under investigation, Washko said.