State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, is co-sponsoring House Bill 1246 — legislation that would shift away from attendance-based funding for public schools.
“This will be a very important piece of legislation that we will debate in the House and well as the Senate,” Shine said during a meeting hosted by the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce on Monday.
During the meeting, Shine invited state Rep. Gina Hinjosa, D-Austin, to discuss the legislation. Hinojosa, a former president for the Austin Independent School District’s board of trustees, began developing HB 1246 after noticing how instruction changed during COVID-19.
“I love working on doing things for kids every day,” Hinojosa said. “Right before session, I grabbed together all of the best minds that I know on public education … and asked them what we should be looking at post-pandemic.”
The Austin legislator said that one of the “universal concepts” lofted by her peers was that Texas needs to change how public schools are funded.
“This pandemic has taught us that the (attendance) model of funding doesn’t quite work with education today,” she said. “We’re moving into an era of blended education … and it doesn’t always require kids being in the classroom for this kind of engagement.”
Under HB 1246, funding for public schools would be based on average student enrollment rather than the current model of average daily attendance.
Matt Smith, Belton Independent School District’s superintendent, supports the legislation.
“It sure would be helpful for us to be able to be funded for the students that we serve in our school district,” Smith said. “We all know that attendance is important. We all understand that. But we also know that we’re responsible for those students, even on the days that they’re absent.”
The Belton ISD administrator, in his second year as superintendent, said he believes every other superintendent in Texas House District 55 is also on board.
“I do believe that we have everybody on board for this, because … it’s a pretty important thing for us that we’re planning (our budget) for all our kids,” he said. “We don’t plan for 700 fewer (students) than what we actually have enrolled in our school district.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott agreed.
“We have supported this concept blatantly over the past two bienniums,” Ott told the Telegram. “When you build a budget … you do it based on 100 percent of the enrollment. You hire teachers, run bus routes, (etc.) ... based on 100 percent of your enrollment. When you fund schools based on attendance, then you’re making a decision to not fund a percentage of kids in public schools.”
As the legislation — also co-sponsored by Rep. James Talarico, D-Round Rock, and Rep. Sam Harless, R-Spring — continues to unfold, Hinojosa said she is elated with the “broad coalition of support” that the bill is continually gaining.
“I didn’t quite anticipate it, but I really do appreciate (Shine) reaching out and wanting to support this bill,” Hinojosa said. “It’s a bipartisan effort … and I couldn’t be happier about working on an issue that brings people together.”