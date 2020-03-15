Temple Fire and Rescue responded to a vacant house fire at 1008 S. Fourth St. at 2:18 p.m. Saturday, reported Santos Soto III, TFR spokesman.
The one-story house had heavy smoke and flames showing, but firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and had it under control by 2:32 p.m., Soto said in a news release. A section of Fourth Street was temporarily closed.
TFR sent nine units and 21 personnel. Temple police and paramedics also responded. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.