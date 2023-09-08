A suspect in statewide Walmart thefts has been indicted for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of computers from the company’s stores in Temple and Belton.
Kentaijhia Tychelle Richmond, 27, a former Dallas resident listed as now living in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was being held Friday in Bell County on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.
She was indicted Wednesday by a Bell County grand jury on two state jail felonies of theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
Richmond allegedly took items from the Walmart stores at 3401 S. 31st St. in Temple and 2604 N. Main St. in Belton in early January, according to arrest affidavits.
The first incident occurred at about 2 p.m. on Jan. 7.
A Walmart asset protection employee told police that a black man and a black woman took five computers — valued at $4,084 — from the 31st Street store and left in an orange Dodge Charger.
During an investigation, a Temple police sergeant learned that the suspect vehicle had been indentified in a series of thefts at Walmart stores across Texas over a four-month period. Walmart global investigations had identified Richmond as the suspect and her photo matched those from surveillance video taken at the Temple store.
Five more computers were taken on Jan. 8 from the Belton Walmart.
Asset protection at the store told Belton police that at 7:20 a.m. two women and a male came into the store and took the computers, worth $3,595. The suspects left in two vehicles, an orange Dodge Charger and a silver sedan.
“This theft was similar in nature to a series of thefts of high end items that have occurred over the last four months at Walmarts all over the state of Texas,” the affidavit said.
On Jan. 23, police in Temple and Belton were notified that Richmond had been arrested for a theft at a Walmart store in Buda, south of Austin. She was driving the orange Charger at the time.
GPS records for the vehicle showed it was parked on Azalea Drive in Temple near the 31st Street Walmart on Jan. 7 and at the Murphy gas station at the Belton Walmart on Jan. 8, arrest affidavits said.
Temple police identified the man with Richmond on Jan. 7, and Belton police identified the woman with Richmond on Jan. 8, the affidavits said.
Richmond was being held on 12 charges, including seven theft of property charges, at the Bell County Jail on Friday. Her charges also include two counts of engaging in organized criminal activity and one organized retail theft count.
Her bonds at the jail totaled $691,000, records show. Her cases are assigned to the 27th District Court.