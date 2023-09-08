Kentaijhia Tychelle Richmond

Kentaijhia Tychelle Richmond, 27, a former Dallas resident listed as now living in Lake Charles, Louisiana, was being held Friday in Bell County on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

A suspect in statewide Walmart thefts has been indicted for allegedly stealing thousands of dollars worth of computers from the company’s stores in Temple and Belton.

