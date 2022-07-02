A local nonprofit hopes to warm people’s hearts in the month of July with some Christmas spirit.
Belton-based Foster Love Bell County aims to raise money throughout this month for its annual Christmas in July event. The event raises money that the organization uses to help local foster children and their caretakers.
The event spans the entire month of July, with the organization partnering with other groups, churches and businesses to put up Christmas trees.
Mary Herschberger, assistant executive director for the organization, said that this year the organization has put up 52 trees across the county.
“We started it as an event back in 2016, and it has not only turned into one of our biggest fundraisers ever, but also helps spread quite a bit of awareness,” Herschberger said.
The fundraising goal for this year’s event is $50,000, which will go toward many of the programs the group puts on each year.
These programs include providing clothes to foster children and celebration boxes for those children with birthdays, adoptions or graduations. The group also funds the certification of babysitters for foster parents.
Herschberger said decorations on the trees the organization puts up help direct residents in how they can donate.
“We have decorators who go out and decorate those trees in a mixture of Fourth of July and Christmas themes,” Herschberger said. “It is always really fun to get the decorations out and see it all come together. From there, usually those decorations will include cards that will allow donors to scan QR codes or mail in a donation.”
The annual event, Herschberger said, also helped the organization build relations with other community groups.
These relations have helped the group benefit from another upcoming event, the Killer Dueling Pianos presented by the Rotary Club of Temple.
The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. July 8 in the Frank W. Mayborn Civic and Convention Center, 3303 N. Third St. in Temple. Money generated will go toward both Foster Love and the 411 House.
“We couldn’t really do what we do without working with people in the community,” Herschberger said. “We always say that anyone can do something, and that has been our motto at Foster Love. We really believe that to be true.”