Hundreds of volunteers met at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club for a pep rally and breakfast Friday morning as part of the Day of Caring hosted by United Way of Central Texas.
By 8:30 a.m., volunteers broke into groups to help with the more than 20 projects in Temple and Belton.
At Helping Hands Ministry, 2210 Holland Drive in Belton, current and former workers for H-E-B helped the organization paint their bathrooms and sort food donations.
“I worked at H-E-B for 18 years,” Pam Hart said. “They take care of their retirees. They fix it so that we can all gather together, have fun and help the community.”
Hart said that she likes to help others to pay it forward and treat others as she would like to be treated if she needed help.
“If I was in dire need, I would like to have someone help me,” she said. “I’m blessed not to be in that situation, so I help.”
Helping Hands Executive Director Alicia Jallas said the extra help allows her organization to offer assistance for people in the community.
“United Way is a great partner, and we are excited to have them come,” she said. “We focus on three main areas. We have our food pantry — averaging about 450 households a week, we do financial assistance for crisis or financial needs, and we have the Laura Mae’s resale shop.”
When volunteers are unavailable, Jallas said, some of the upkeep or maintenance at their offices take a back seat as they focus on helping others.
“We just have to wait until volunteers sign up for it,” she said. “We don’t necessarily have the funding to do (paint or maintenance). We wait for our community, who have the time and heart to help us. We’re so excited that they came and gave us a facelift, especially our bathroom areas, that our neighbors use. They’re going to make them look shiny and new.”
Veshell Green, vice president of resource development for United Way of Central Texas, said the Day of Caring is all about giving back what you can.
“Not everyone has treasures to give, but everybody has time and talent,” she said. “Today is all about going out there and using your time and talent to make a difference.”
The work provided by volunteers, Greene said, helps nonprofit organizations save money when completing projects not related to their services.
“The independent sector says a volunteer hour is worth $29.97 an hour,” she said. “When we have 300 volunteers working four hours or so on a project, it really adds up. It’s about $50,000-60,000 that’s being saved by doing this project.”
The 22 projects at various nonprofits, included Aware Central Texas, Belton Christian Youth Center, Belton Senior Activity Center, Camp Tahuaya Boy Scouts of America, Central Texas Children’s Center, Children’s Advocacy Center of Central Texas, Churches Touching Lives For Christ, Families in Crisis, Foster Love Bell County, Helping Hands Ministry, Hope for the Hungry, Love of Christ, Our Lady of the Angels Maternity Shelter, Ralph Wilson Youth Club, Temple Community Clinic, Temple ISD, and The Salvation Army of Bell County McLane Center of Hope.
Atmos Energy Operations Supervisor Corey Boehme, along with about 15 other company employees, banded together to bring back to life the 7 Star Cemetery that was overtaken by grass and weeds.
“It was waist-high,” he said. “It looks a lot better now. We’ve been cleaning this cemetery for a few years now. One of the guys that retired, it was one of his passions. We kept it going when he left.”
The crew worked tirelessly for about two hours to make the historical staple look pristine.
“We enjoy intensely giving back to the community,” Boehme said. “We feel that giving back to the community is part of customer service.”
On Temple’s east side, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple employees were at the New Day Fellowship and Learning Academy to perform various projects at the childcare center.
“This is a large building,” Pastor Dr. Teresa Beamon said. “There were storage rooms that needed to be cleared and organized. They look amazing now. They went to the daycare center side and cleaned and organized. They painted, organized, and stocked shelves at our clinic opening in November.”
Beamon said volunteers are the main drive behind the countless projects the fellowship has been doing for more than 15 years, including a backpack program for back to school, an affordable clinic and a childcare center, among other services.
“Today is really touching for me to have the United Way volunteers be a part of the Day of Caring,” she said. “I spent 35 years at Baylor Scott & White, and to have all of my health care family to be here assisting us to continue to help this organization be the best that it can be for the community is very heartwarming.”
Amber Graves and Misty Bennett joined the volunteer effort to help shape up the fellowship.
“We came to give back to our community and help out a little bit,” Graves said. “We’re organizing, cleaning, building, painting, and anything that they need. We’re trying to make it easier for them to progress and bring more students in.”
Bennett said she feels the need to help others.
“I think that when you’re in health care, you always want to be the hands and feet of your community,” she said. “We don’t do our job for any other reason than to serve others. This is just another way for us to serve people.”