A 22-year-old Fort Hood man was indicted on a felony sex charge after police said they found evidence of a continued sexual relationship between him and a 15-year-old Temple girl.
Jordan Snyder was indicted Feb. 9 on sexual assault of a child, a second-degree felony.
If convicted, Snyder could be sentenced to 2 to 20 years in prison.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by the Temple Police Department on Nov. 17, officers interviewed a girl who told them she was in a relationship with Snyder from July 2020 to December 2020 and had sex multiple times.
Snyder was interviewed by officers and admitted to allegedly having sex with the minor during that time frame, the affidavit said.
As part of the investigation, officers examined cellphone data between Snyder and the girl, “which contained text messages, photographs of both parties without clothing, and a video of (the two) having sex,” the affidavit said.
Snyder was released from the Bell County Jail after he posted a $100,000 bond on Nov. 24, court records showed.
Other indictments
• Cesar Ortiz, 41, of Temple, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Charlee Guinn, 54, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
• Jason Lenderman, 47, of Anderson, possession of a controlled substance between 4 and 200 grams.
• Larry Blanks Jr., 23, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Blake Dowd, 31, of Temple, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute between 4 and 200 grams.
• Johnny Canul Jr., 37, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
• Michael McCoy, 62, of Belton, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.
• Jacob Deal, 36, of Bertram, possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 4 grams.