Temple Fire & Rescue responded to a camper on fire at 2654 Moores Mill Road that stemmed from an unauthorized control burn, department spokesman Santos Soto confirmed.
A large black plume of smoke seen in downtown Temple marked the fire’s location west of Interstate 35, but was beginning to lessen as Soto made his way to the fire, he said.
The fire was quickly extinguished by 4:15 p.m., Soto said.
The trailer was a complete loss, but no injuries were reported.
Fire crews remained on scene putting out hot spots
Temple Fire & Rescue responded with nine units and 20 personnel. Temple Police and Temple EMS were also on scene to assist.