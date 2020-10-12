The National Merit Scholarship Program recognized four Belton High School seniors for their academic performance, officials said Monday.
Seniors Mitchell Bonner, Benjamin Broom and Zane Williams were named semifinalists in the competitive program while Gautam Ghamande was honored as a National Merit Commended Scholar, according to a news release from the Belton Independent School District.
All four students earned their recognitions by their top performances on the Preliminary SAT during their junior year.
“The dedication these students have put into their studies to earn this designation is tremendous” Superintendent Matt Smith said. “I am proud of their hard work and proud that they are being recognized for their efforts.”
The scores of Mitchell, Benjamin and Zane placed them in the top 1 percent of more than 1.5 million students. They will go onto the next step in the scholarship contest and submit essays, recommendations and additional test scores to the National Merit Scholarship Corp.
Gautam ranked in the top 5 percent in the U.S. for his scores on the PSAT. An estimated 34,000 students were selected as commended students.
Mitchell — the son of David and Nancy Bonner — plans to study mechanical engineering at either the University of Texas at Austin or Texas A&M University. He is an Eagle Scout, plays varsity tennis and is the vice president of the National Honor Society.
Benjamin is the son of Gerald and Tanja Broom. He is a superintendent’s scholar and a member of the golf team. He plans to study neuroscience at either UT-Austin or Rice University.
Zane, the son of Paul and Joanna Williams, has been in the March 100 all four years of high school and participated in the Texas Bioscience Institute’s Middle College program through Temple College. Like Benjamin, he wants to attend either UT-Austin or Rice. He plans to double major in physics and computer science.
Gautam serves as president of Student 2 Student, treasurer for the Key Club and is involved in various other groups. He is the son of Neelam Konnur and Shekhar Ghamande. He plans to study biology at UT-Austin and later attend medical school.
All four students are in the National Honor Society.