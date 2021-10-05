Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick will be the featured speaker at a Belton political fundraiser next week.
Patrick is set to be the featured speaker for the Central Texas Republican Women’s annual Chili Luncheon Fundraiser. The event will take place starting at 11 a.m. Monday in the Champions Club at the Bell County Expo Center, 301 W. Loop 121 in Belton.
The meal will cost $20 per person, with takeout available, and reservations to attend not required.
Zenia Warren, president of the organization, said the turnout for previous events have resulted in standing room only and expects the fundraiser this year to go well.
In addition to the dinner and the speaker, the event will see a live auction of items donated by members and elected officials.
For more information about the meeting, visit www.ctrw-pac.com.