Temple Police detectives are investigating the city’s first homicide of 2021.
The incident occurred at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday evening in the 600 block of East Young Avenue, police said.
Officers found 38-year-old Roderick Keith Harris wounded in the shooting. He was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, where he died from his injuries later that evening, spokesman Cody Weems said.
“No suspects have been identified at this time,” Weems said in a news release. “The circumstances of this incident are under investigation.”
In 2020, seven homicides were recorded in Temple.
Elvin DaShaun Worthey — the last homicide victim of 2020 in Temple — was fatally shot at about 1:38 a.m. Dec. 26 in the 900 block of North Second Street, police said. Temple officers found Worthey dead at the scene.
Worthey’s relatives were notified, and detectives are still investigating that homicide, Weems said.
Meanwhile, Killeen, on the west side of Bell County, set a record with 31 homicides in 2020.
However, not all of the 31 homicides in 2020 were criminal cases. Killeen police spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez told FME News Service that five of the homicides are non-criminal or justified. The department presented information to the county for three cases that a Bell County grand jury did not take action on based on the information presented. In one of the cases, prosecution was denied.
Killeen’s first homicide of 2021 was an officer-involved shooting death.
Patrick Warren Sr., a 52-year-old black man who did not have a weapon, was fatally shot Jan. 10 by Killeen police officer Reynaldo Contreras after being Tasered in response to a mental health call from the family. Community members have called for the officer to be arrested and charged in the death.