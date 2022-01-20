Warming shelters in Temple opened once more Thursday night as local temperatures remained below freezing.
Local temperatures Thursday reached a high of 36 degrees before being expected to fall to a low of 23 degrees Friday morning. The National Weather Service shows temperatures Friday morning could feel colder when factoring in wind chill, with a low of 14 degrees at 4 a.m.
To keep the local homeless population warm, Temple Impact Church and the Salvation Army of Temple both opened their doors.
The two shelters open each night when the weather outside, when factoring in wind chill, gets below freezing. They also open their doors when the temperatures reach 35 degrees and it is wet out.
Temple Impact Church, 306 E. Adams Ave., opens its doors at 6 p.m. and closes at 8 a.m. the next morning, while the Salvation Army opens at 5 p.m. and closes at 7 a.m. the next morning.
The two shelters are expected to open once more Friday night and may open Saturday night depending on the weather and wind chill.
The shelters are open at night, providing food and a bed for those who are homeless. Both shelters usually close during the day. Those who are homeless and need to stay warm during the day are able to visit the Temple Library, 100 W. Adams Ave., or Feed My Sheep, 116. W. Ave. G.
Lt. David Beckham, who runs the Temple Salvation Army, said recent confusion over warming shelter that are open at night and warming stations that are open during the day have confused some people coming his organization’s facility.
During the day, Beckham said, only those enrolled in the Salvation Army’s programs are able to stay at the facility.
“We are, and always will be, open for individuals who need to come in for the night,” Beckham said. “But we are not open for just anyone to come in during the day and just hang out.”
Saturday will be warmer as temperatures are expected to reach a high of 53 degrees before falling once more below freezing. A low of 29 degrees is forecast and it will feel like 21 degrees.
On Sunday, temperatures will reach a high of 60 degrees with a low of 41 degrees.